Jessica Ivey: Pom Passion Smoothie & Pistachio Guacamole

Pom Passion Smoothie
¼ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
6 oz plain yogurt
1 cup fresh halved strawberries
Ice
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Cover and process until smooth. Serve immediately.
Pistachio Guacamole
3 large ripe avocados
¾ cup coarsely chopped shelled pistachios, divided
1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeño (optional)
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut avocados in half and remove the pits. Scoop avocado flesh into a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in ½ cup pistachios,, the onion, cilantro, jalapeno (if using), and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining pistachios.
