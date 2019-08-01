Jessica Ivey: Pom Passion Smoothie & Pistachio Guacamole

Pom Passion Smoothie

¼ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

6 oz plain yogurt

1 cup fresh halved strawberries

Ice

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Cover and process until smooth. Serve immediately.

Pistachio Guacamole

3 large ripe avocados

¾ cup coarsely chopped shelled pistachios, divided

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeño (optional)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut avocados in half and remove the pits. Scoop avocado flesh into a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in ½ cup pistachios,, the onion, cilantro, jalapeno (if using), and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining pistachios.

