Helena looking at ways to improve Highway 261 near Helena Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Helena is working right now to help eliminate traffic on Highway 261, in front of Helena Elementary school. But, it will be a long time before drivers see the start of construction.
The city is working with the regional planning commission and ALDOT on the project.
They plan to realign lanes in front of the school, to help eliminate cars blocking the road during school pick up and drop off.
It’s a 2 million dollar project.
“It will be a three phase project. It is in the engineering phase now. We have a 20% match on that, so the city is contributing money to get it pushed to the front,” Mayor Mark HAll explains.
Unfortunately the mayor says that project probably will not start for another 2 year.
