Group wants to de-annex Anniston’s Ward 4, surrounding neighborhoods

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A proposal to de-annex an entire ward of the city of Anniston and hand it over to the city of Oxford has gotten residents in both cities talking.
A group called "Forward 4 All" is pushing the move to de-annex Anniston's Ward 4 and surrounding neighborhoods, which contains the Golden Springs Community and the area around the Anniston County Club, and annex it into Oxford.
Census figures have some 9,000 people living in Ward 4. Anniston entirely has 22,000.
It’s raising questions about area schools and about its impact on law enforcement and how it would affect Anniston’s revenue stream.
An attorney who drafted a bill to be presented to the legislature says it was about regional development, but says a side effect would involve higher property values.
"I think overwhelmingly, it presents an opportunity for regional economic development. There's a collateral benefit in that we would like to see that, when we sell our houses we get full value of them, and we believe that's much more likely if our houses are de-annexed from Anniston," says attorney Charles Turner.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper is opposed to the idea.
“It would be absolutely devastating to the city of Anniston, on multiple levels. And quite frankly, beyond that, it’s an incredibly complicated issue, and I question how well thought out this proposed plan is anyway, which I’m completely against,” says Draper.
“This would severely impact public safety, retirees, current public safety employees, or other city employees, their retirements, retirees now,” Draper says, in relation to the police/fire pension fund.
The Mayor of Oxford, Alton Craft, said on Facebook he's against the proposal as written, and is against any such proposal done without due diligence.
Attorney Charles Turner says he hopes to present petitions.
Mayor Jack Draper says the council plans to discuss a resolution opposing the move, at their next work session.
