Gate City residents want end of violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people living in Gate City in Birmingham are still reeling from the shooting death of four-year-old Jurnee Coleman. A stray bullet hit her during a heated argument outside of her home. Balloons are still hanging in front of Jurnee’s home. Purple was her favorite color.
A neighbor who knew the little girl and her family, is still hurting. “It’s bringing our community back together. It’s sad something had to happen to bring us together,” Gerald Davis said.
Davis’ mother says unfortunately violence is not that unusual in the Gate City area. “It has its ups and downs over here. I mean if you stay to yourself. You are out of harm’s way.” Jamika Davis said.
People who live here will tell you it’s mostly outsiders causing problems. “The frustration. The anger. The hostility. Everything as far as that, leave it somewhere else. Perhaps leave it where it actually occurred and don’t bring it over here to the people and residents,” Jamika Davis said.
Thursday, like most days Birmingham, police and Jefferson County Sheriff deputies patrol the area. A sheriff’s department mobile surveillance unit was also in the community.
Still Davis and others are hoping to ban together to combat violence and to give children activities to keep them out of trouble.
“The hope they got is so small cause because there isn’t many places they can go. Everybody’s funds are not stable enough to move here to move,” Gerald Davis said.
The Birmingham Housing Authority released this statement Thursday, after the death of Jurnee. “The safety of residents in public housing is one of the top priorities of HABD. The agency continues to work with residents, stakeholders and law enforcement on strategies to address crime and violence in and around our communities.”
