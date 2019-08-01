Community pays tribute to 4-year-old killed by stray bullet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Purple balloons and flowers decorate the front of Jurnee Coleman's home as part of a growing tribute.
Dozens of neighbor’s, family and friends gathered outside of the four-year-old’s home throughout the day, Wednesday, to offer their condolences and remember the bright little girl everyone loved.
“She was a heart of joy,” said neighbor Lucretia Bowie.
Bowie spoke about the bond little Jurnee and her father Michael Coleman shared.
“Daddy let me see your phone. You got to put this code on here, daddy,” Bowie mimicked. “That’s all I remember her saying.”
“He loved that little girl. He had his little girl with him 24/7,” said another neighbor.
Community activist Cedric Hatcher attended the candlelight vigil Wednesday night. He became emotional as he pleaded for the community to end gun violence.
“We shouldn’t be out here. That didn’t have to happen to her,” Hatcher screamed. “We are going to pray. This is going to wake us up, what happened to this little girl.”
Jurnee was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home unit at Marks Village in Gate City Sunday night. Jurnee died three days later.
Neighbors hoped little Jurnee’s death would not be in vain.
“I would like for everyone to stop the violence. Because innocent kids catch the bullets,” former neighbor Cherry Woodson said.
Woodson moved out of Marks Village a year ago. She said she was afraid for her family’s life while living there.
“My first day moving out here they had a shootout in front of my home. My kids and I were under tables. You’re just afraid,” explained Woodson. “A bullet don’t have a name on it.”
The Birmingham Police Department have made an arrest.
Jurnee’s family is raising money for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.
