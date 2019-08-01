Chelsea City Council votes on sales tax increase Aug 6th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Chelsea city council will vote on a possible sale tax increase on August 6th. The one cent sales tax increase would be make repairs at schools in Chelsea. Thursday, the Mayor released a statement on the upcoming vote.
"I believe the City of Chelsea is at a crossroad. Especially when it comes to education and the overall education experience offered at our 5 schools. I also believe the time is here to decide whether or not we really want the best for our students.
From a pure academic standpoint, our schools are excellent. They are award winning. Our teachers and administrators are second to none. Often recognized at the state and local level. This proves to be true regardless of the metric that you use for comparison. But education is more than just a classroom. It should be an overall experience. The classroom experience can be enhanced as well to further the pursuit of excellence if properly supplied. I think our kids deserve more.
On July 2nd, our City Council proposed a one cent sales tax that would be 100% earmarked for our local schools. The decision to offer this was not taken lightly and it was with the understanding that there would be opposition. We knew there would be merit to the opposition argument. There were many discussions of how we could help in some other way. The list of options however is not long.
As a City, we currently offer help and partnerships to our schools in many ways. We have made annual contributions of 25K to each of our 5 schools every year for many years. Our budget for the contribution in this budget year was increased by 10%. We recently funded the majority of the cost for a new restroom at the Chelsea Middle School Athletic Complex. We funded 100% of the cost of a second car drop off line at CMS and we are currently funding 25% of the multipurpose building under construction at the high school. All of this in the last year. We paid 500K for a gymnasium at Forest Oakes Elementary a few years ago. Since I began serving on the Council, we have given over 2 million dollars to our schools. Our actions demonstrate that we care and want to help.
So, how can we help and do more to support our schools?
I believe in the end we have only 3 options. A property tax earmarked for education, this one cent sales tax, or we can always do nothing. Personally, I believe doing nothing is not an option.
A property tax if enacted would be paid by only those that live in the city limits. A full 50% of the students that attend our schools do not live in our city limits according to a recent report from SCBOE. That simply put is not fair. I can’t consider that a real option yet it remains that there are many needs both in and outside of the classroom that are not being met. Are some of them sports related? Yes. Are there needs in the classroom? Yes. With this sales tax we can meet most of these needs both in and out of the classroom.
I have decided to place this sales tax on the agenda for the August 6th meeting of the Chelsea City Council. The vote will be preceded with a Public Hearing on the matter which will offer everyone the opportunity to express their opinion. At a recent Town Hall meeting on the sales tax, we opened the floor for people to address the Council. We polled the audience at the meeting. There was clear opposition present but the majority of the people in attendance were in favor of the tax. A few were undecided at the beginning of the meeting. It remains to be seen if this is the case at the upcoming Public Hearing.
If the tax is approved, I will be presenting a brand new grant program that will be available to every teacher and administrator in each of our 5 schools. I call it the Nick program. It will be the first of its kind ever offered by a city in Alabama that we can find. This grant program will give every teacher and administrator in our schools a means and opportunity to ask for anything they need to make the overall education experience better. From gifted programs to band instruments to printers and laptops. To facility upgrades and repairs or simply basic classroom supplies that are currently underfunded. Nothing that is needed is too small or too big. A simple grant application is all that will be required.
Along with this grant program, this tax will create a means to prepare for the future. Continued growth and needs for new and upgraded facilities is inevitable. This will allow us to save and be ready for this opportunity when it presents itself, and that day will come. Sooner than later in my opinion.
As we have demonstrated with the one cent tax approved for capital improvements in 2013, if approved, we will do with this money what we say we will do with this money. Help our teachers and students now with immediate needs, make some much needed repairs and upgrades to facilities and build a revenue source for future needs and opportunities.
I realize that many of you are opposed to this tax. I understand why. Big government has done little to earn our trust and respect. I get it. This however is different. This is for us. Our hometown schools. Our hometown students. This money stays here. This is my promise.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Mayor.
Tony Picklesimer
Mayor
City of Chelsea"
