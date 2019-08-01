Chelsea City Council votes on sales tax increase Aug 6th

As a City, we currently offer help and partnerships to our schools in many ways. We have made annual contributions of 25K to each of our 5 schools every year for many years. Our budget for the contribution in this budget year was increased by 10%. We recently funded the majority of the cost for a new restroom at the Chelsea Middle School Athletic Complex. We funded 100% of the cost of a second car drop off line at CMS and we are currently funding 25% of the multipurpose building under construction at the high school. All of this in the last year. We paid 500K for a gymnasium at Forest Oakes Elementary a few years ago. Since I began serving on the Council, we have given over 2 million dollars to our schools. Our actions demonstrate that we care and want to help.