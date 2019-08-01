Birmingham Police Chief: Officer relieved of duties after fake help call, hoax

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says an officer in his department has been relieved of his duties and could soon face multiple charges for a hoax they say was manufactured last month.
Chief Smith spoke at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He says Officer Keith Buchanan was patrolling a rural road near Tarrant on July 21 when he put out a call on police radio where shots could be heard in the background.
After that help call went out, dispatchers say Buchanan wasn’t heard on radio for 30 minutes.
Several officers were sent to find him, but citizens noticed an abandoned car along train tracks with bullet holes in it.
Other officers found Buchanan on the side of the road appearing to be unconscious.
Chief Smith says they thoroughly investigated the entire situation and concluded the radio call, help call, lying injured on the tracks, and damage to the police car were all part of a hoax.
“We found nothing to support the officer’s account of this incident,” Chief Smith said.
Warrants to arrest Buchanan are in process. Officials say he graduated from police academy in July 2012 and served in the north precinct.
Buchanan was relieved of duty last week by Chief Smith. He is facing multiple warrants.
“This officer did a lot that night to present a false image of heroism,” Smith said during the press conference.
