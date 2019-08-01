Birmingham City Schools preparing for start of classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Employees of Birmingham City Schools are ready for classes to begin August 8th. During a press conference Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring talked about several topics.
She is encouraging parents to make sure their children are registered and present on the first day of class.
Herring also talked about the district’s success; including the implementation of feeder patterns, and the opening of the system’s first STEAM academy (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).
The superintendent is set to begin her 3rd year and when asked what areas she would like to see the district continue grow in. The first thing she mentioned was enrollment numbers.
“We hit the ground with a lot of opportunity to help take Birmingham City Schools to the next level. And almost two and half years later we celebrate a lot. We've had our share of challenges. I think clearly, we have to maintain our focus on academics. We celebrated that pretty hard in January, with the reality that there is still a lot of work to do,” said Herring.
The superintendent discussed the teacher, and bus driver shortages that is affecting systems everywhere and being pleased that right now Birmingham only has about 10 open teaching positions.
The system has done certain things to recruit new teachers, like offering $5,000 signing bonuses for certain subjects. Herring adds she thinks the teaching shortage everywhere can be contributed to things like salaries, and competition between districts and other industries.
“We’re competing with other professions. Some of which, don’t require a college degree and there are opportunities in which an individual can have an amazing livelihood, and not necessarily do some of the traditional training. But I will always stand firm on what I do believe and even that could not exist without a teacher,” she said.
