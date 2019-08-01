Bessemer food connection encourages eating healthy and eating local

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer’s recreation center was filled with the smells of delicious, fresh foods, as vendors showed off new ways to cook healthy foods.
Other vendors showcased how you can grow your own vegetables, and what community resources are available if you’re looking for healthy options.
It was all part of the 2nd annual Bessemer Food Connection.
“We’re trying to create a local food economy in Bessemer, that will help our local farmers and gardeners to grow their own food. We know that local food is healthier for individuals and we are trying to an create an environment where more local food is produced and sold and eaten,” explains Joe Openshaw. He’s one of the organizers of the event, which is hosted by the Bessemer Local Food Education Network.
Breakout sessions included classes about nutrition, safe food handling, community gardens and land banking to create community gardens.
The Director Bessemer Parks and Recreation Alton Woodard, says events like these are part of their holistic approach to being healthy.
“This is why this center was put here. To be a gathering place for the community to be healthy,” says Woodard. “Individuals who are participants can understand that healthy eating as well as exercise is good, in the sense of holistically putting it all together. If you’re not eating properly and exercising or exercising and not eating properly, then you don’t benefit.”
Organizers say they hope the event will inspire healthy eating, and also encourage the community to work together to meet bigger goals.
Right now, the Bessemer Local Food Education Network is working on plans to open a community kitchen in downtown Bessemer. It would be place for local farmers and growers to bring their produce to process it, and a place where the community can come to access fresh foods.
“It’ll be a place where community members can come and learn to can foods, where local food is brought in and prepared so community members can come in and have a meal for free, or for a donation,” explains Openshaw.
He hopes to have concrete plans for funding and a location within the next year.
Right now, fresh local options are available at two Bessemer Farmer Markets. Saturdays from 8am – 12pm at at Alex Bradford Park, and Tuesdays from 11am – 2pm at UAB Medical West.
