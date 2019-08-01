FIRST ALERT: Another round of scattered storms expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are mostly dry for now, but we do expect showers and storms to develop once again this afternoon. Coverage across the area will be similar to yesterday with a 40-50 percent chance to see storms between noon and 8 p.m. Storms that form this afternoon have the potential to be strong producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High temperatures this afternoon will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Models continue to show scattered showers and storms continuing into the weekend. The only change in the forecast is bumping up the rain chance for tomorrow and Saturday to 40 percent. With more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will likely stay near or slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on doing any yard work over the weekend, you’ll want to do it in the morning hours while it is relatively cool and mostly dry. Rain chances will peak in the afternoon and early evening hours.
HIGHER RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY: A disturbance will help produce scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances will go up to 50 percent for the day. A few models are indicating highs staying in the mid-80s thanks to the higher rain chances and more cloud cover. Hopefully we’ll see some much needed rainfall as our drought conditions continue to worsen.
NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show a wetter pattern early to mid week vs a drier pattern. With higher rain chances, it will be difficult for temperatures to approach the mid-90s. We’ll keep rain chances around 30-40 percent with highs in the lower 90s.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The Weather Prediction Center and several models are indicating the potential to see rainfall totals around 1-2 inches for Central Alabama over the next seven days. Higher totals could develop east of I-65 with totals less than an inch in West Alabama. Either way, we’ll take what we can get.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The tropical wave approaching the Bahamas will likely remain disorganize and produce showers and gusty winds for parts of the Bahamas and into Southeast Florida. The main system to watch is a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Chantal. It will not impact anyone for several days, so we have plenty of time to watch it. People living in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the Southeast U.S. Coast will need to watch this system early next week as models do show development.
