FIRST ALERT: Another round of scattered storms expected Thursday

WATCHING THE TROPICS: We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The tropical wave approaching the Bahamas will likely remain disorganize and produce showers and gusty winds for parts of the Bahamas and into Southeast Florida. The main system to watch is a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Chantal. It will not impact anyone for several days, so we have plenty of time to watch it. People living in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the Southeast U.S. Coast will need to watch this system early next week as models do show development.