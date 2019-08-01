AIDB Silent Warriors play football for the love of the game

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullen Crook and Tanner Wood love to compete, no matter the sport, even if it’s rock, paper, scissors to determine who will speak first at the Talladega County High School Media Day.
These two young men will suit up this fall for The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB), a school that has played football for more than 125 seasons.
In 2019 the Silent Warriors will once again step on the field and compete, despite the odds and physical adversities this team fields.
“Our motto is blind, deaf, limitless,” said Silent Warriors’ quarterback Tanner Wood. “We want to win just as bad as everyone else. We work hard like everyone else. We play because we love the game and because it makes us feel normal, not many people can understand that.”
The AIDB open their season Aug. 30 at home against Valley Head. Last season the Silent Warriors went 5-4, but this fall, the team wants to be even better.
