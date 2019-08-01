ADEM faces new criticism of oversight after Tyson spill

“You will hear resources as well, but that’s all part of the will and politics. if you have an excuse--lack of funding, then that’s the easy way out,” argues Brooke. “But the reality is politics in Alabama are geared towards making it easy for polluters to come here, settle down and make money, by dumping their pollution burden on the public and not putting adequate resources in place to treat what they’re emitting before discharging it into our environment.”