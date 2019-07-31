World’s longest outdoor sale kicks off in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those who like yard and garage sales, this week, they have 690 miles of opportunity for shopping.
The World’s Longest Outdoor sale starts in Gadsden, at Noccalula Falls Park, and follows a route to Hudson, Michigan. It officially starts Thursday, August 1, and lasts through Sunday, August 4.
On Wednesday, some early bird vendors and shoppers were setting up and window shopping on Tabor Road. They come from all over, spending money not only at the sale, but in area hotels and restaurants.
Linda Barrett drove to Gadsden from Fayette. We asked her what she was shopping for.
“Just whatever. I don’t ever know until I see it, and then I know I want it. Because, I don’t need anything” she told us.
She held up a number of dish cloths and oven mitts and said she was doing some very early Christmas shopping.
Debbie Woods and her husband came all the way from Hot Springs, Arkansas. She bought a cast iron skillet for a neighbor.
“We’re just here for the weekend, we’re going to make it as long as we can for four days,” she told us.
Among the unusual items we found: a cast iron pot, whose vendor says dates back some 200 years. We also saw an entire gas pump, and the front grille of a 1970 Pontiac GTO.
An Ashville man bought an antique Pepsi cooler and an antique Coca-Cola sign.
The World’s Longest Outdoor Sale originated 32 years ago in Fentress County, Tennessee, as a way for their chamber of commerce to draw people from interstates to back roads.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.