V94.9 hosts “love rally” after shootings in Gate City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A local radio station going into the heart of Gate City Tuesday spreading a message of love.
V94.9 and DJ Chris Coleman hosting a love rally in the housing community to try and bring love and fun back to the area. This comes after a 4-year-old was shot in the head last week. She’s in critical condition at Children’s of Alabama. A 27-year-old was shot and killed there just days before.
Coleman inviting the community on his show.
“Gate City used to be jumping back then with barbecues and softball games. That’s what I want to see again,” Cedric Perry, who grew up in Gate City said.
Perry says respect needs to come back to the neighborhood.
"People lost all respect man and if it ain’t no respect. It ain’t no order. And if it ain’t no order its chaos,” Perry said.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Randall Woodfin showed up to show his support for the community. The head of metro Birmingham’s NAACP chapter tells us Gate City offers a number of programs to help people stay off the streets. Dorothea Crosby says more can be done to get more people involved in them.
"We have to get all involved. All of us have to hit the streets and make them aware that we are here and we care,” Crosby said.
Coleman says these love rallies aren’t a one and done event.
"We'll be in Ensley tomorrow (Wednesday). Ensley has had six shootings in three days. So we are just going back in the neighborhoods to let everybody know that we're here..keep them calm. We're bringing nothing but love here. We've been getting love all day,” Coleman said.
The family of Jurnee Coleman put out purple balloons today at the spot where she was shot. They and many others are continuing to pray for her recovery.
