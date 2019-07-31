UAB kicks off oral history project to celebrate 50 years of dreams and discoveries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham turns 50 this year, and they want to celebrate, with your stories.
A new Oral History project is now underway, and anyone who has been touched by UAB is invited to participate.
“I think that’s really important that people know that UAB isn’t what it is without the people of the community. The faculty, staff, alumni, the students, they have made it as great as it is,” explains marketing manager Malcolm Lunceford. “So we want them to come and share those memories so we can all enjoy the victory, the glory that UAB has brought to the city and the state. We want that to be heard and told.”
A story corps style audio recording booth is now set up in UAB’s Sterne Library and students, alumni, faculty, employees, and even patients and the surrounding community are encouraged to come and share their stories.
“These memories are part of UAB’s history,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “We want to hear the memories that make you proud to be a Blazer. Discoveries, learning, inventing and excelling in all aspects of life are part of both your and UAB’s stories. We even want to hear your stories of friendship, love, laughter and tears. Our stories show how we have positively touched hearts and changed the world.”
Some of the stories will be included in podcasts to be released this fall. If you don’t want to record an audio story, written stories and photos are also be accepted on the UAB anniversary website.
If you want to record a memory or story, appointments can be made in 30 minute intervals on the site, but walk-ins are also welcome.
“It’s going to be something that is creative and fun, and we really just want everyone to know how amazing this process of growth has been for UAB, to grow and to impact the city of Birmingham, as well as to impact it’s students, faculty and patients,” says Lunceford.
The audio booth will be set up at the Mervyn H. Sterne Library through August, and will move to the Alumni House for September and October. In November and December the booth will be in the Lister Hill Library.
