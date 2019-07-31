UAB hungry and humble entering fall camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2018 Conference USA Champs are back in action as UAB opened fall camp Wednesday morning.
From the energy and effort at practice, this season has a different feel to it for the reigning C-USA Champs.
“For us, it’s a little bit different like a quiet confidence. I think this group knows what it looks like and what it’s supposed to be," said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
“We want to repeat. That’s what we’re here to do and what we’ve been working hard for all summer,” said UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston.
With a championship mentality now set, the Blazers are turning the page from their historic 2018 season hoping to uphold that standard.
“You have to stay hungry. We knew what it took last year so we just have to apply it and stay consistent,” UAB running back Spencer Brown said.
“We’re confident, but we’re also very humble as well because we know people are doubting us all over the conference,” said UAB cornerback Brontae Harris.
The Blazers believe their still not getting the respect they deserve. They’re picked to finish fourth in the C-USA West Division and that is once again motivating this team.
“We keep that in the back of our minds, we talk about it at meetings, we’re working hard to earn respect in this conference. We thought we earned it last year but we didn’t,” Harris added.
“We talk about is this a real program and that’s what we want to be. This team wants their own ring," Clark said.
UAB’s quest for another championship begins in 29 days when the Blazers open the season against Alabama State on August 29.
