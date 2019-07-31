UAB has ‘quiet confidence’ heading into 2019 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers began fall camp Wednesday morning on campus. UAB, who returns four starters on offense and five on defense, is coming off a Conference USA Championship and an 11-win season, but the Blazers are ready to put last year behind them.
“For us it’s a quiet confidence. This group knows what it looks like and what it’s supposed to be like,” said UAB Head Coach Bill Clark.
The Blazers were picked to finish fourth in the CUSA West Division and that is motivating the team.
“It gives you a chip on your shoulder. We talk about is this a real program and that’s what we want to be. We want this thing to continue to build," Clark added.
UAB opens the season against Alabama State on Aug. 29.
