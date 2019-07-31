Two police officers injured after officer involved wreck in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, two Birmingham police officers were treated for what appear to non life threatening injuries, after a car accident Wednesday afternoon, near Georgia Rd and Interlake Ave.
A male and female officer were patrolling the area when they were struck by another vehicle.
The officers were bruised and sore and were both transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
The driver of the vehicle that stuck the officers, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.