Teens “Doing Good” at Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pizza, chips, and soft drinks. That’s the menu served to the hungry and homeless at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham this week. It’s the offering of a group of five young men who call themselves BML - Brothers Motivational Leading. Every Tuesday this summer, they have served a meal to about 50 people who need their help.
They are led by 16-year-old Rayshod Goldthwaite, a junior at Carver High School, who is determined to make a difference. He says, “Nobody’s too young to make a difference. You can do it at any age.”
BML began five years ago when the five friends were just 11 years old. They formed a bond and made a pact to help each other. Goldthwaite says, “These are my brothers I grew up with, played sports with, and go to school with. We motivate each other to lead and lead in the right way.”
The Brothers have a little help from sisters and friends who donate the food. They’ve all learned from the experience and felt a change in the people they are helping. “When we first came, they were scared to eat, but now they smile. It’s a different kind of feeling.”
That’s a feeling they hope to continue, although as school starts, they will not be able to hold weekly feedings. Goldthwaite thanks everyone who has donated food or funds to make their summer project a success.
