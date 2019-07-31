Standoff underway at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently working to end a standoff at an apartment on Georgia Road.
According to police, an adult victim was shot Tuesday evening. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.
Police located a suspect at an apartment on the 5900 block of Georgia Road. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the apartment.
Police have not made any contact with the suspect at this time. Authorities do not believe this is a hostage situation.
A police negotiator is currently at the scene. The Tactical Team has taken control of the scene and has cordoned off the area.
It is unknown if anyone else is in the apartment. However, the suspect is considered armed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.