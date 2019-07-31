Some Parents Support Two Week Delay for Opening Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for some students, there will be two extra weeks of summer vacation for parents and students attending Jefferson County Schools. School construction is pushing the start date back to August 27th.
Most of the parents are supportive. They realize it may be problems getting around all of these construction areas. They may have to make plans to take care of their kids until school starts. Still, most will tell you the work to add classrooms and new schools is worth it.
One year from now the new Bryant Park Elementary should be ready to take in hundreds of students in the Clay area. 500 hundred students will come from Chalkville Elementary to help cut down on overcrowding.
Thomas Watson’s son Jacoby goes to the elementary school. He is happy about a new school.
“It’s nice but it’s overcrowded. Like I said it’s great they are opening a new school. I think it’s wonderful,” Watson said.
Winston Hughes has two sons in Chalkville High School and a daughter who is now a teacher at Pinson Valley High School. Hughes said he supports anything that helps improve learning. “Whatever it is for the school to get what they have to get the kids comfortable.” Hughes said.
Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey said the two week delay to opening schools was necessary for the construction work. “That has been a big help for us and next summer we will have to extend summer as well just because of the renovation work in our middle schools.” Pouncey said.
Some parents are on board with the delay and the loss of the fall break. “it will take some children time to adjust but I think it’s a great thing they are doing.” Watson said.
“I’m glad our tax dollars are going to good use.” Hughes said.
By taking away fall break, Jefferson County Schools will end about the same time as other schools May 28th. Pouncey said it was necessary to keep all the schools on the same time schedule for those schools undergoing renovation.
