Shelby County leaders gather for ‘state of the schools’ event

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders around Shelby County showed their support for all school systems in the county on Wednesday.
The Shelby County Chamber says school systems are an important key in the success of a county or city which is why they hosted a state of the schools event.
Each school system’s superintendent was invited to speak and they also answered questions.
Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks is starting his first full year and he says it is so great to see a unified support for all school systems.
“I think when you have business partners that are interested and invested in the schools, it just means a lot,” said Dr. Brooks.
