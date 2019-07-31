Shelby Co. teachers learn how to incorporate STEAM into classroom

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of teachers from the Shelby County School System gathered to learn how to implement STEAM into their classrooms.
Teachers learned from their peers how to use different technologies. The goal is to give each teacher more confidence in STEAM activities and how to teach with them
It was also an opportunity to learn about what equipment available for them to use in their classrooms.
“So a lot of this equipment we have available for them to check out. They can take it to their classroom, use it for a week, and then swap it out for something else,” says Lauren Woolly, Technology Coordinator for Shelby County Schools.
School starts Aug 8 for Shelby County Schools.
