New Wenonah head coach follows the footsteps of a legend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah Dragons will hit the gridiron without Ronald Cheatham as the head football coach for the first time since 1989. Cheatham, after 30 seasons, has been replaced by Daniel Flowers.
“I am not coach Cheatham,” said Flowers. “I want parents and fans in the community to come and see how I work. Let my coaching speak for myself as we and the players begin to get to know one another.”
Flowers spent the last eight years as the head coach at Southside High School in Selma as the head coach of that 3A program.
Cheatham won more than 170 games at Wenonah with his best season coming in 2016 when the Dragons reached the state championship game in Class 5A. Last season, Wenonah went 3-5.
