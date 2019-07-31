McAdory sets sights on state title under new head coach

McCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Twenty-four of the last 25 seasons in high school football in Alabama, McAdory has reached the playoffs, so talk of a state championship might not be that far-fetched, except McAdory has a new head coach heading into the 2019 campaign.
Bart Sessions is taking over the Yellow Jackets as predecessor to David Powell, who left after 25 years, with head coaching duties at Sumiton Christian. Instead of just talking about establishing his own stamp on the program, Sessions is preaching more winning with the focus on a state championship.
“Why not? It would be a disservice to this senior class if we did not expect to win a title,” said Sessions. “The players here know how to win so we don’t need to teach that, we just need to work harder and play for a higher purpose.”
Sessions takes over his third team in the last four years, having previously coached at Tuscaloosa County for one season before moving onto Gadsden City High School for two. His overall record as a head coach is 42-27 in six seasons. Sessions replaces Powell who won 220 games at McAdory.
The Yellow Jackets open the season on the road at Helena on Aug. 23. That is the same night WBRC kicks-off its 31st season of Sideline at 10:25 to 11:05 p.m.
