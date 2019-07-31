Man will serve life sentence after pleading guilty to Holt basketball player’s murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the killing a high school basketball star.
Donald Robertson, 50, appeared at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Tuesday to plead guilty in the murder of 18-year old Jalen Merriweather.
Graduating senior Merriweather was a star basketball player at Holt High school. Robertson will serve a life sentence for Merriweather’s death.
According to homicide investigators, Merriweather was shot by Robertson last February while trying to defend his sister by getting between her and Robertson.
“We appreciate that he did accept responsibility for killing Jalen. This won’t take pain away from the family. He was truly a fine young man,” said Paula Hearing, Assistant Tuscaloosa County District Attorney.
A Jalen Merriweather Day was recently launched by the Croom foundation earlier this summer in his honor.
