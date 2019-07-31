Jefferson County school construction, renovations continue into August

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction crews are busy working on buildings for Jefferson County Schools in a $230 million renovation boom. The construction is pushing opening day for school this year to August 27.
Superintendent Craig Pouncey was out Wednesday personally checking out the construction work underway around Jefferson County.
Pouncey said they are making progress. “I think we have a total of 19 projects we have broken ground on. Everything from ball fields at Center Point to new schools, additions to renovations,” Pouncey said.
The superintendent was taking a look at the new Bryant Park Elementary School. It was a long time promise to parents in the area to build a new school after Trussville broke away from the county school system. The school will help relieve overcrowding at Chalkville Elementary by moving 500 students to the new school.
“The total project, once completed, will alleviate all portal classrooms in the Jefferson County system that have to be used for daily classroom use,” Pouncey said.
By this time next year, the elementary school should be open. While folks are excited about the new school, there is concern about putting a school on Old Springville Road.
Pouncey is looking for help to share the cost. “Turning lanes. Making sure we have ingress into and out of the school. It’s very important - we are working with the county commission,” Pouncey said.
The renovation work at Grantswood Elementary will be pushed to finish adding classrooms by opening day on August 27. New schools like Bryant Park should be completed next year on time.
