Gadsden Police ask for help finding missing woman

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden police are looking for a missing woman they say may be endangered.
Police say Alison Hope Mayne, 22, was last seen leaving her residence in Gadsden’s Walnut Park neighborhood at 1:50 a.m. July 25, and her family reported her missing July 29.
Police say when she left her residence, she was wearing black tights, a white 3/4 sleeve shirt, black sandals, and her hair was in a bun.
She may have been headed to the Birmingham area.
Police Sgt. John Hallman describes her as endangered. He says she is six months postpartum and may need medical treatment.
She is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, 5′5″ and weighing 155 pounds. She had a stud in her top lip when she left her residence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gadsden Police at (256) 549-4500 or Detective Jeff Hopper at (256) 549-4634.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.