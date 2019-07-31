Former Tuscaloosa Mayor Al DuPont dies at age 94

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Tuscaloosa Mayor and veteran Al DuPont died shortly after midnight on Tuesday. He was 94 years old.
DuPont was in a nursing home in Canton, Texas where his family moved him to after having a stroke in April.
He served as Tuscaloosa’s mayor for 24 years before opting not to seek re-election in 2005.
DuPont was viewed as a mayor of the people with an engineer’s knowledge of the city.
As engineer, planner, and mayor, DuPont was involved with a multitude of infrastructure projects and improvements, perhaps none more important than the creation of Lake Tuscaloosa.
He also was in office when Tuscaloosa landed Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and the now-shuttered JVC manufacturing plants.
DuPont was an army medic on the first wave of allied forces to hit a heavily fortified Omaha Beach on D-Day 70 years ago. He didn’t know it at the time, but DuPont made history at just 19 years old.
