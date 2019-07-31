FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! If you didn’t see rain yesterday, you’ll have another opportunity to see a little this afternoon. We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are watching a few areas of showers in parts of the state this morning. Most of the rain this morning will be light with the majority of us remaining dry. By this afternoon, we do expect scattered showers and storms to develop. Rain chance will climb around 30-40 percent with highs approaching 90 degrees. Storms that form could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.