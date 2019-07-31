FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! If you didn’t see rain yesterday, you’ll have another opportunity to see a little this afternoon. We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are watching a few areas of showers in parts of the state this morning. Most of the rain this morning will be light with the majority of us remaining dry. By this afternoon, we do expect scattered showers and storms to develop. Rain chance will climb around 30-40 percent with highs approaching 90 degrees. Storms that form could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will likely remain at 40 percent tomorrow afternoon as more showers and storms form during the heating of the day. Rain chances will likely drop a little by Friday and Saturday to 30 percent becoming more widely scattered in nature. With drought conditions continuing across the state, any storm that forms will be beneficial.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will likely be a standard summer afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s with a chance for a few afternoon storms. By Sunday, a disturbance could develop across the Southeast triggering showers and storms. We have increased our rain chance to 40-50 percent for Sunday. If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, Saturday is looking like our driest day.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will begin to lower by next Tuesday and Wednesday to 20 percent with highs in the low to mid-90s. There is a hint that humidity levels could decrease a little making it feel slightly comfortable. I think the heat will be the bigger story as we enter the first full week of August.
TROPICS The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that will impact the Bahamas over the next couple of days. Development of this system is extremely low and will likely produce showers across Southeast Florida Friday. Across the Eastern Atlantic near Africa, a strong tropical wave has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. I think this system has a better chance on developing early next week. We’ll continue to watch the Atlantic as the season begins to ramp up over the next couple of months.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather notifications.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.