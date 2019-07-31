Etowah County Sheriff’s goal: an SRO in every county school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sheriff of Etowah County says one of his goals is to put a school resource officer in every school in the county's school system.
Currently, there are eleven deputies assigned to a total of 27 schools in the Etowah County system. That includes everything from elementary schools to the county’s alternative school and its technical center.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton says in the northwest part of the county, some schools are ten to twelve miles apart.
“We have a school resource officer that travels between Ivalee Elementary and Carlisle, we have another one that travels between Duck Springs and Highland, and we have another that shares Whitesboro and Sardis Middle School,” Horton said.
During the presidential election, in November 2020, voters will also go to the polls in Etowah County to decide if leftover money from the county’s food fund should go to funding school resource officers and other law enforcement purposes.
Until then, Horton says he’s found the money in his budget for one more full time officer.
“To get to the place we can cover those three schools, we’re looking at the implementation of hiring one more school resource officer. We believe we found the means to do that out of our sheriff’s office budget,” Horton says. He hopes three part time officers can be hired with help from the county commission and the Etowah County Board of Education. That way, he says, “The other three could keep their dedicated personnel, and all six would have an individual onsite.”
Horton feels confident the November 2020 referendum will pass.
