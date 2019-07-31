Calhoun County’s Success Academy gets funding to start school year on time

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County's one of a kind Success Academy will apparently start on time this year, despite a funding shortfall.
State representatives K.L. Brown and Randy Wood each presented $5,000 checks for a total of $10,000.
District Judge Peggy Lacher says a grant was approved by the Department of Youth Services, but the extra money will help them start the program on time for the school year.
The unusual program, believed to be the only one of its kind in the state, allows juvenile offenders to be kept in their homes as they catch up with school work. It keeps them away from distractions and "people they shouldn't be with," as Lacher put it.
“The juvenile court can order them into the success academy. They attend school in the success academy, they get to remain in their own home, in their own environment, they get individualized support, they get services for credit recovery, to get them on grade level, and to make up failed classes,” says Judge Lacher.
The Success Academy also provides intense counseling as well, designed to change the behaviors of many of the offenders.
“And it offers to the parents, support as well as far as helping to deal with the behaviors of the child once they re-enter back into the school system, and helps them learn methods to cope with their behaviors, and the adverse behaviors they may have,” says Lacher.
Judge Lacher says the program often has a life changing effect on many of the offenders who go through it.
Former District Judge Laura Phillips started the academy 12 years ago.
