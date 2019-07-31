Bright Star Restaurant: Tomato Watermelon Salad

For the Vinaigrette
¼ cup Strawberries, topped
1/3 cup Blueberries
1/3 cup Blackberries
¼ cup peeled seeded Cucumber
1Tbsp. minced Shallot
3 Tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice
1 cup Pimms Liquer
¼ cup Cane Vinegar
1 cup Salad Oil
Place the berries and cucumber in a small pot, simmer till all are soft. Place the mixture into a Blender with the rest of ingredients except the salad oil, puree. With the blender at low speed, slowly drizzle in the oil. Reserve
For the Salad
!2 ¼" Slices Vine Ripe Tomato
8 Pieces of Seedless Watermelon cut into2 ½ " triangles ¼" thick
¼ cup Mint, thinly sliced
½ cup Cucumber Ribbons
¼ thinly sliced Sweet Onions
¼ cup crumbled Feta
Kosher Salt, freshly ground Black Pepper
Lightly season both sides of the tomato and watermelon slices, shingle them onto four plates . Divide the cucumber and onion, then drizzle the salads with the vinaigrette. Sprinkle the cheese and finally, the mint across the top
Enjoy!
