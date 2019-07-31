Bright Star Restaurant: Tomato Watermelon Salad

By WBRC Staff | July 31, 2019 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 9:54 AM

For the Vinaigrette

¼ cup Strawberries, topped

1/3 cup Blueberries

1/3 cup Blackberries

¼ cup peeled seeded Cucumber

1Tbsp. minced Shallot

3 Tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 cup Pimms Liquer

¼ cup Cane Vinegar

1 cup Salad Oil

Place the berries and cucumber in a small pot, simmer till all are soft. Place the mixture into a Blender with the rest of ingredients except the salad oil, puree. With the blender at low speed, slowly drizzle in the oil. Reserve

For the Salad

!2 ¼" Slices Vine Ripe Tomato

8 Pieces of Seedless Watermelon cut into2 ½ " triangles ¼" thick

¼ cup Mint, thinly sliced

½ cup Cucumber Ribbons

¼ thinly sliced Sweet Onions

¼ cup crumbled Feta

Kosher Salt, freshly ground Black Pepper

Lightly season both sides of the tomato and watermelon slices, shingle them onto four plates . Divide the cucumber and onion, then drizzle the salads with the vinaigrette. Sprinkle the cheese and finally, the mint across the top

Enjoy!

