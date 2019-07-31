Blazing hooks and Needles: Connection, compassion and comfort, though crocheting and knitting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is something soothing about working with your hands. Sitting still and creating can offer comfort.
It’s something that UAB employees Yolanda Hogeland and Martha Griffin know all too well. That’s why the formed a knitting group at UAB.
“It is very therapeutic. I have a very busy job with different things coming at me all day long. It’s great to sit down and knit a few rows,” says Griffin. She’s an IT project manager at UAB.
Her love of knitting, led her to Yolanda Hogeland. They began meeting in the UAB cafeteria to knit when both of their moms were sick over 10 years ago.
“A lot of people came by and said ‘I’d like to learn how to knit,’”explains Griffin.
Both have been knitting since they were girls. In 2015 the ladies officially formed the “Blazing Hooks and Needles” group. Now with about 30 members, they meet once a week on their lunch breaks to knit and crochet, swap patterns and ideas, and encourage each other.
“It’s very wonderful. It’s a form or networking for us,” says Hogeland. “The friendships that we have formed. We have had some good times and we’ve gotten one another through some pretty difficult times, deaths of family and spouses, but it’s fun to get together and share our jot and love of knitting and crocheting.”
Now they bring that same comfort and joy, to families who have babies in UAB’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Griffin was inspired to bring the group to the RNICU after hearing how activities can help parents coping with the stress of premature babies.
“I think it’s very rewarding. It’s something where you can give back to the patients that are here. You’re not a medical person, it’s a talent you have, and you can give it back to them,” says Griffin.
Every Tuesday, volunteer crochet and knitting teachers from a wide variety of UAB staff, meet at the Ronald McDonald Room in the UAB women and infants center, ready to teach anyone who is ready to learn, providing a therapeutic and creative distraction. They teach families to make blankets, tiny hats and washcloths for their new babies.
“We wanted to come and teach the moms how to crochet and how to knit. It’s a therapeutic activity for them. It takes your mind off things and its very soothing. And Its challenging. It gives them something to do with their hands. You have moms and dads with pent up energy, there’s only so much you can do when your baby is in ICU,” explains one of the crochet instructors, Jennifer Marie Ford. She works in outpatient therapy in UAB’s Spain rehab center.
She says it’s more than just teaching a new skill, it’s about healing hurting hearts, one stitch at a time.
“We like to think of it as yarn, or fiber therapy,” Ford says with a smile.
Some of the moms, have stayed in touch with the group, long after their babies have left the NICU. Ford tears up recalling one mom, who lost her daughter.
“We taught her the basics, and she caught on so well, she came week after week, she was learning and making smaller blankets, and her projects got bigger and more complex. Unfortunately her baby passed away, and she donated all the blankets that she had made back to the hospital,” says Ford, tears in her eyes.
Ford’s current project, is completing a 3D sunflower blanket for that mom.
“I am going to send it to her, maybe as a memory, and to show her that all is possible when you keep working at something,” says Ford.
All of the yarn, needles, hooks, patterns and other supplies are donated. Either from businesses, individuals or the Blazing Hooks and Needles instructors themselves. The families who come for lessons, are given knitting and crocheting supplies to keep.
“It’s a way of giving back and it’s hard to even describe in words. You can’t really describe it. You can just feel it,” says Ford.
If you want to participate, or support the program, contact Yolanda Hogeland at yhogeland@uabmc.edu, Martha Griffin at mgriffin@uabmc.edu or Alicia Gunter at abmartin@uabmc.edu.
