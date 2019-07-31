Blazing hooks and Needles: Connection, compassion and comfort, though crocheting and knitting

“We wanted to come and teach the moms how to crochet and how to knit. It’s a therapeutic activity for them. It takes your mind off things and its very soothing. And Its challenging. It gives them something to do with their hands. You have moms and dads with pent up energy, there’s only so much you can do when your baby is in ICU,” explains one of the crochet instructors, Jennifer Marie Ford. She works in outpatient therapy in UAB’s Spain rehab center.