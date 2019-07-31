Birmingham firefighters honored, coping after fatal house fire in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We often revere firefighters as heroes, but we have to remember they are also human and the job can sometimes be tough to cope with.
On Tuesday, Birmingham’s City Council honored firefighters with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service for their bravery in a recent fire that killed a woman, her two children and severely injured her third child.
With nearly three decades of experience between them, Chris Glaze, Clay MacGee, Michael Williams, and Javier Crayton, of Station 20, were part of a team of more than 25 firefighters who pulled the family of four from a fatal house fire in Wylam.
“It was a pretty chaotic scene. Just knowing that there were people trapped,” said 11 year veteran Chris Glaze.
The July 25th fire claimed the lives of 24-year-old Marqueshe Smith, her sons four-year-old Vdarius Wade and three-year-old LaCarter Wade.
A five-month-old remains in critical condition.
“When you become a firefighter, you dream about saving somebody,” Glaze.
The weight of not saving everyone becomes a heavy burden.
“We saw the faces of our firefighters that morning when we went out there. There were a lot of blank stares. So, we do counseling. We check on them to see if they are okay. We send them home to hug their families and hopefully they recover,” said Interim Chief John Whitner.
Firefighters said they also lean on each other for support.
“It’s like another brotherhood. We’re really close,” eight year veteran Javier Crayton said.
Six year veteran, Clay MacGee said they push forward, not losing sight of their oath to serve.
“Do everything you are trained to do. Do it to the best of your ability. But ultimately it’s up to God and you just have to accept that,” said MacGee.
The cause of the Wylam house fire is not clear. Officials tell us the home did not have working smoke detectors.
In the first half of 2019, six people have died in house fires. None of the homes had working smoke detectors, according to Mayor Randall Woodfin.
“That’s three times more than we saw in all of 2018” said Woodfin.
Firefighters continued to stress the necessity of a having a working smoke detector in your home. The department spearheading a program offering FREE smoke detectors to Birmingham residents.
To get a free smoke detector, click here.
Whitner said the department has installed more than 1200 smoke detectors this year. He said firefighters go door-to-door in neighborhoods offering the fire alarms and they taking extra steps to get them out to anyone who needs one.
“I think people sometimes hesitate to open the door, even for firefighters. So now, when we go on a medical call, if we identify that there’s not a smoke detector in the house, that’s an opportunity for us to install one,” Whitner explained.
On top of smoke detectors, firefighters are also stressing the importance of having an escape plan.
The Birmingham fire department plans to be at Peace in the Park Thursday at Legion Field where you can sign up for free smoke detectors and go through a smoke simulator that helps families map out exit plans in case of a fire.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.