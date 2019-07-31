The Bell Center moves into brand new facility

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bell Center held the ribbon cutting for their brand new facility this week. They serve infants and toddlers who are at risk for developmental delays.
This 19,000 square foot facility will help them serve more children.
Executive Director Jeannie Colquett said this move allows them to add more program space and new ways to work with the children.
“We are really excited in our new facility to have a fully functional sensory room with bubble tubes and fiber optics and a water bed,” said Colquett. “That is really important for our children who have some sensory challenges who either need to be stimulated to be brought up to a level where they are ready to engage or perhaps to be desensitized.”
Colquett said they also have a small group instruction room which allows their teachers and therapists to work specifically with certain children. She said the new facility was designed with the children and families in mind. It is very important for the families to feel comfortable at the facility so they have designed certain areas where parents can look in on the therapy.
It is also important for the families to get to know one another.
“They develop friendships here at The Bell Center that go way beyond the couple of years they are here with their children,” said Colquett. “All of our families here are on a path a lot of times they weren’t really expecting. Building that network of support from an early age is really important, not only for the children, but also the whole family.”
