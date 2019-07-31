Behind the Front: Weather Consulting with Tim Heller

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping viewers safe is the main goal of a forecast. But what’s the best way to convey that information? Tim Heller is a weather consultant, who works with meteorologists on how to better communicate with the audience. He joins J-P Dice to discuss HellerWeather, working in Houston, and how Hurricane Harvey changed the course of his career.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.