Alabaster planning new justice center, but some property owners refuse to sell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster is working, to turn plans of a new police department and justice center, into reality. B But for that to happen, some folks are going to have to pick up their life and move.
Mayor Marty Handlon of Alabaster, says the city is planning to expand their campus by building a justice center right next to city hall. “Our citizens are better served with all of our offices being within close proximity, instead of having to drive all over the city,” Handlon explains.
In November, the city asked a realtor to start approaching the owners of these properties and three out of 21 properties have been sold.
"As word got out that somebody was interested in buying, the prices started escalating pretty high,” the mayor explains.
Some homeowners say they don’t want to move, because they have been there for years and feel like they are being low balled. The Mayor says they have hired an appraiser to see what each property is worth.
"We felt like appraised value is what we should pay, but we have negotiated over the appraised value. But there’s a limit because these are taxpayer dollars.”
The city has come to agreements with all but 8 of the 21 properties.
They mayor is meeting with some of those people Wednesday night to answer questions, but says they city plans to move forward with the justice center.
“[We’re] letting them know that we are going to move forward, because we’re too far in to turn back now.”
