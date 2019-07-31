Tuscaloosa annual Adopt A School luncheon kicks off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s annual Adopt A School kickoff, brought people together who want to support Tuscaloosa City and County Schools.
They held a luncheon at the Bryant Conference Center Wednesday morning. Hundreds of people from area businesses and education communities attended.
The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce pairs up businesses with schools for the upcoming school year. There are more than 100 businesses in the Tuscaloosa area that partner with schools. Some businesses support more than one school.
They can provide money, supplies, or equipment and even volunteer their time and expertise.
School leaders said these partnerships benefit students in more ways than one.
“This allows these people working right in those communities, invested in those particular areas, to come together and set plans and actions that’s important to them and help make it happen. So it’s just great,” Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie, went on to say.
The Fall school year begins next week for Tuscaloosa City and County schools.
