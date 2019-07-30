Walker County’s ‘Mercy Project’ helps addicts get the help they need

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is taking a different approach with some drug offenders that does not involve jail.
The department began a program known as the “Mercy Project” at the beginning of 2019. Since then, they have helped almost 30 people who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.
The way the program works: any addict who walks into the Walker County Sheriff’s Office with the remainder of their drugs and drug paraphernalia will not be charged with a crime, but instead will be placed into a treatment program.
“We look at three different things. We look at the mental, the physical, and the spiritual aspects of their addiction," said TJ Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. "We then tailor a plan, a facility and a program that will help them get the help they need.”
Deputies say this new approach gets people the help they want and need, but often times don’t know where to start.
People interested in the Mercy Project can call the Sheriff’s department or even register online.
"Once they fill that out, it shoots an email straight to my phone and we’ll reach out and contact that person immediately,” said Armstrong. “Eventually, we’re going to go county wide and our goal is to have every police department on board inside Walker County.”
For more on the Mercy Project, click here to visit the official website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.