UA researchers find highest opioid abuse in rural counties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is taking a closer look at Alabama counties with the highest opioid usage.
The University of Alabama is addressing opioid abuse in four Alabama counties by developing a community care network set to increase prevention, treatment and recovery efforts. The system being used is called TeleECHO.
TeleECHO allows clinics in the communities to use video and teleconferencing technology to connect with other care providers and researchers to talk about patient cases and better determine treatment. UA researchers said this will help providers maintain a more efficient and effective care network in under-served areas.
The network will be used to work with community partners in Franklin, Marion, Winston and Walker counties, this where researchers have seen some of the highest opioid abuse cases in the state.
“The problem is so large in that region, it really takes a community to address these large scale issues,” said associate director of business analytics Matthew Hudnall.
“So when you’re trying to get a sense of what’s happening with this opioid epidemic it’s important to look at all the social contextual clues,” said Joshua Eyer, assistant professor in the Capstone of Nursing.
“We see our community members as equal partners to resolve these problems together,” said social work professor Hee Lee.
For more information on how to participate in this research study, click here.
