Tuscaloosa police chief talks new policing model

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson has a new policing model to help combat crime.
Anderson, who is set to retire at the end of next month, said his efforts to help stop gun violence on our community is far from over.
Although he couldn’t share too much about the new policing model they’re trying, he did mention it does seem to be working. Between April 30 and July 10, there have been 17 people shot in Tuscaloosa. Out of those 17, only two people were killed.
According to Chief Anderson, they’ve rolled out a more proactive policing model and have had more cops in the areas where they were having a lot of issues. He said in the last six weeks they’ve seen a reduction in shootings as a result of the changes.
Anderson said the senseless gun violence is one the biggest challenges he’s struggled with while leading the department.
“No matter what kind of initiatives we’ve rolled out, no matter how many people we’ve arrested and sent to prison, the cycle continues to be vicious and does not seem to break. That’s one of the things that has kept me up at night in my almost 11 years,” said Anderson.
Police Chief Anderson said he has no doubt his interim replacement Assistant chief Mitt Tubbs will continue try innovative ways to help combat gun crime.
