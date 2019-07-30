Tuscaloosa close to finishing massive tornado shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The tornado shelter next to the McDonald Hughes Center is nearing completion in Tuscaloosa.
This week, officials with the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority allowed WBRC’s cameras inside the building for the first time.
"It will have a tremendous impact on this community. Alabama and Mississippi are known as the Dixie Alley Way because of our climate, we have two tornado seasons,” PARA Spokeswoman Becky Booker explained.
Tuscaloosa City, Tuscaloosa County and FEMA contributed $3.6 million to build it.
It’s almost 13,000 square feet wide in total. That’s enough space to hold more than a 1,700 people during an emergency.
“Well that's great, that's great cause everybody in this area can take shelter,” Shelia Brown said.
Crews are installing some wiring and putting the finishing touches on the basketball court.
They're still waiting on a coil loaded FEMA door to arrive that goes in the building.
"This is a temporary shelter, so that any time we have a tornado warning, people will be able to come in and have shelter,” Booker continued.
We’re waiting on an exact date for the McDonald Hughes tornado shelter to open.
An electronic sign at the McDonald Hughes Center says that will be in August.
