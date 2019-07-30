Suspect charged with attempted murder in Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have obtained a warrant against a suspect related to the shooting of a 4-year-old in Gate City.
According to authorities, 38-year-old Raymond Shine has been charged with Attempted Murder and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Police say the attempted murder charge is for firing at the male victim involved in the altercation. Shine is currently in custody.
Police say that the investigation into the shooting of the 4-year-old is ongoing. The 4-year-old is still in critical condition.
