2019-2020 start dates for Central Alabama school systems
By WBRC Staff | July 30, 2019 at 8:58 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 1:55 PM

(WBRC) - It’s hard to believe that summer is over and kids will soon start heading back to school.

Check below to see the start dates for your area!

  • Alabama School of Fine Arts 8/12/2019
  • Alabaster City 8/8/2019
  • Anniston City 8/6/2019
  • Attalla City 8/7/2019
  • Bessemer City 8/12/2019
  • Bibb County 8/7/2019
  • Birmingham City 8/8/2019
  • Blount County 8/8/2019
  • Calhoun County 8/5/2019
  • Cherokee County 8/8/2019
  • Chilton County 8/6/2019
  • Clay County 8/6/2019
  • Cleburne County 8/7/2019
  • Coosa County 8/7/2019
  • Cullman City 8/7/2019
  • Cullman County 8/7/2019
  • Etowah County 8/7/2019
  • Fairfield City 8/12/2019
  • Fayette County 8/7/2019
  • Gadsden City 8/7/2019
  • Greene County 8/6/2019
  • Hale County 8/8/2019
  • Homewood City 8/12/2019
  • Hoover City 8/8/2019
  • Jacksonville City 8/6/2019
  • Jasper City 8/8/2019
  • Jefferson County 8/27/2019
  • Lamar County 8/7/2019
  • Leeds City 8/8/2019
  • Marion County 8/7/2019
  • Midfield City 8/7/2019
  • Mountain Brook City 8/13/2019
  • Oneonta City 8/8/2019
  • Oxford City 8/7/2019
  • Ozark City 8/8/2019
  • Pelham City 8/8/2019
  • Pell City 8/8/2019
  • Pickens County 8/7/2019
  • Piedmont City 8/9/2019
  • Randolph County 8/7/2019
  • St. Clair County 8/14/2019
  • Shelby County 8/8/2019
  • Sumter County 8/6/2019
  • Sylacauga City 8/7/2019
  • Talladega City 8/7/2019
  • Talladega County 8/8/2019
  • Tallapoosa County 8/8/2019
  • Tarrant City 8/13/2019
  • Trussville City 8/14/2019
  • Tuscaloosa City 8/7/2019
  • Tuscaloosa County 8/7/2019
  • Vestavia Hills City 8/8/2019
  • Walker County 8/8/2019
  • Winfield City 8/6/2019
  • Winston County 8/7/2019

