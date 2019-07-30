2019-2020 start dates for Central Alabama school systems

(WBRC) - It’s hard to believe that summer is over and kids will soon start heading back to school.
Check below to see the start dates for your area!
- Alabama School of Fine Arts 8/12/2019
- Alabaster City 8/8/2019
- Anniston City 8/6/2019
- Attalla City 8/7/2019
- Bessemer City 8/12/2019
- Bibb County 8/7/2019
- Birmingham City 8/8/2019
- Blount County 8/8/2019
- Calhoun County 8/5/2019
- Cherokee County 8/8/2019
- Chilton County 8/6/2019
- Clay County 8/6/2019
- Cleburne County 8/7/2019
- Coosa County 8/7/2019
- Cullman City 8/7/2019
- Cullman County 8/7/2019
- Etowah County 8/7/2019
- Fairfield City 8/12/2019
- Fayette County 8/7/2019
- Gadsden City 8/7/2019
- Greene County 8/6/2019
- Hale County 8/8/2019
- Homewood City 8/12/2019
- Hoover City 8/8/2019
- Jacksonville City 8/6/2019
- Jasper City 8/8/2019
- Jefferson County 8/27/2019
- Lamar County 8/7/2019
- Leeds City 8/8/2019
- Marion County 8/7/2019
- Midfield City 8/7/2019
- Mountain Brook City 8/13/2019
- Oneonta City 8/8/2019
- Oxford City 8/7/2019
- Ozark City 8/8/2019
- Pelham City 8/8/2019
- Pell City 8/8/2019
- Pickens County 8/7/2019
- Piedmont City 8/9/2019
- Randolph County 8/7/2019
- St. Clair County 8/14/2019
- Shelby County 8/8/2019
- Sumter County 8/6/2019
- Sylacauga City 8/7/2019
- Talladega City 8/7/2019
- Talladega County 8/8/2019
- Tallapoosa County 8/8/2019
- Tarrant City 8/13/2019
- Trussville City 8/14/2019
- Tuscaloosa City 8/7/2019
- Tuscaloosa County 8/7/2019
- Vestavia Hills City 8/8/2019
- Walker County 8/8/2019
- Winfield City 8/6/2019
- Winston County 8/7/2019
