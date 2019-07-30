SROs getting ready for new school year

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - In just a few days, the back to school season gets underway. Everybody’s getting ready for another school year, including school resource officers.
Vestavia Hills Elementary West is quiet on Tuesday, but soon there will be hundreds of students attending.
At the Vestavia Hills Police Department, the 12 SROs all requested to be placed on the SRO detail. “They are regular officers who are assigned to the school system. They go through the same training. The way of firearms, tasers, dispute resolution. You name it,” Lt. Mike Keller said.
All SROs in Alabama are required to undergo active shooter training in case the unthinkable happens and there is a serious threat to the students’ and teachers’ lives.
But Lt. Keller will tell you the biggest concern these days are about abuses of social media. “You can use it to communicate with your friends. You can use it in ways that are not very good. You can transmit things that are not appropriate. You can do things that borderline on being illegal,” Keller said.
Still, one of the biggest keys to keeping any school safe is the relationships and trusts that develop between an SRO the students, teachers, and faculty. “Our SRO interacts with the faculty, the students, their parents. People know them. They know who they are when they pull up to schools. They know who their SROs are,” Keller said.
Lt. Keller said the first two weeks of school is an acclimation period, getting to know and control traffic and carpools along with getting to know the students again as the year starts up.
