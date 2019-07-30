Rain chances increase today and tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are dealing with some clouds this morning with showers out to our west. We do expect more showers and storms to develop this afternoon as a weak cold front begins to move into the Southeast. Rain chances are up to 30-40 percent for this afternoon and evening. With a few more clouds, temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms that form today will likely remain below severe limits. The main threat will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms that develop today will likely move to the east. Most of the storms that form will likely dissipate during the overnight hours. Best coverage for rain will be along and north of I-20.
RAIN CHANCES: Storm chances will likely remain around 30-40 percent Wednesday as the weak cold front stalls across the area. We’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will likely drop to 30 percent for the remainder of the week as we enter our typical summertime pattern.
WEEKEND FORECAST: For many kids and parents, this upcoming weekend is their last summer weekend off together. If you want to enjoy the outdoors, we will continue to see highs in the low to mid-90s with a 30 percent chance for storms. If you plan on going to the Gulf Coast for a beach vacation, the weather will likely give you a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain widely scattered. Rip current threat appears low for the next several days.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: We continue to watch the tropics as we enter the month of August. August and September are statistically the most active months for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The system approaching the Bahamas has a very low chance of development in the next five days. It will likely produce rain and gusty winds across Hispaniola and the Bahamas over the next couple of days. Another tropical wave has emerged of the coast of Africa and has a 20 percent chance of future development in the next five days. We’ll watch both waves, but neither are forecast to impact us or the Gulf Coast over the next five to seven days.
