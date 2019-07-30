Rain chances increase today and tomorrow

WATCHING THE TROPICS: We continue to watch the tropics as we enter the month of August. August and September are statistically the most active months for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The system approaching the Bahamas has a very low chance of development in the next five days. It will likely produce rain and gusty winds across Hispaniola and the Bahamas over the next couple of days. Another tropical wave has emerged of the coast of Africa and has a 20 percent chance of future development in the next five days. We’ll watch both waves, but neither are forecast to impact us or the Gulf Coast over the next five to seven days.