Parker HS band students “ecstatic” to show off new uniforms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New school year, new band uniforms.
These young musicians at A. H. Parker High School definitely deserve their new get-up.
Band director James White said their old uniforms were close to two decades old. Some were missing buttons and other pieces.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin committed to buying new uniforms for all seven Birmingham high schools last September after Mountain Brook High School’s band donated its old uniforms to Woodlawn High.
“As well as sound good, they want to look good,” said White. “So, when they look good, they’ll do better. This means a lot to them. They’re really looking forward to it.”
Trumpet player Antonio Smith said, "It feels great. Much better... we should all take it as a step up for not just Parker High School, but for Birmingham City Schools’ bands. To be recognized, we’ll be able to do more things and we’ll look better.”
White said they’ve been raising money to buy new uniforms for years, and now that they have some funds left over, they’ll use it for new instruments and equipment.
