Motus breaks ground for auto supplier plant in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction is expected to begin next month on a new auto supplier plant in Gadsden.
Governor Kay Ivey joined city and industrial development leaders in Gadsden for the indoor groundbreaking of Motus Integrated Technologies. David Hooks of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority said the hot weather prevented an actual groundbreaking at the site.
The auto supplier makes door and console armrests, headlines, dash trim, and other interior parts.
The company is building a $15 million plant in the industrial park next to the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. They will employ 90 to 100 people.
The company's officials haven't indicated for which company they'll supply parts.
"We hope to have associations with Honda, GM, Toyota, and other members of the OEM community in this area," said Kevin Kernan, president of Motus.
"We are very proud of our customers who have been our customers for two plus decades. We think that says a lot about who we are as a company," Kernan added.
Governor Ivey says the company is now part of a major growing industry in Alabama and the Southeast.
"They'll not only support that growth in the state, they'll also position themselves to capitalize on the rapidly growing automotive industry in the Southeast," Ivey told reporters.
Mayor Sherman Guyton thanked the governor for her role in bringing projects like Motus to the area.
"These projects will ensure economic prosperity in our community for generations to come," said Guyton.
Of all the car manufacturers in the southeast, Gadsden is closest to Honda in Lincoln. But suppliers in the Gadsden area have previously supported the Mercedes plant and Gadsden is also fairly close to the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga and the Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.