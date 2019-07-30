Montevallo prepares to host “Just Show Up” Concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Montevallo is preparing to host the “Just Show Up” concert featuring Grammy award winning artist Alessia Cara on Thursday.
Echosmith, AJ Mitchell and Stephen Puth are also set to perform. The event is being presented by 103.7 The Q.
Preparations are well underway at Orr Park as they get ready for the big concert. Safety measures have already been implemented.
The stage will go up tomorrow. On Thursday thousands of people will show up for the fun.
It is a free event and just like the name says, all you have to do is just show up.
These big name artist are expect to bring in two to four thousand people. This will be one of Montevallo’s largest events.
The Montevallo Police Department is working with the university’s police department for security.
“To make sure that everyone that comes to this event is well looked after and taken care of. They are working on a traffic plan to get everyone out of the city as quickly as possible,” says the mayor’s assistant, Maggie Benson.
Police say no coolers are allowed. The event starts at 2 p.m. and the actual concert starts at 7 p.m.
There will be several things to do before the concert starts. There will be an art walk and food trucks.
The goal is to get more people in before the concert starts. They hope it will help traffic before the concert starts.
